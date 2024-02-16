Greenfield police ask parents to talk with kids after YMCA staffer accused of molestation

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of molesting two children under his care at a YMCA afterschool program in Greenfield, according to police, who worry there are more victims.

Jericho Johnson, of Greenfield, is jailed in Hancock County on a preliminary child molestation charge after police say two parents reported their children had been inappropriately touched by him.

According to a news release from police, Johnson was working for the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis at J.B. Stephens Elementary School when the abuse was reported. Investigators received a call about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, from one parent who reported Johnson had touched their child. Officers who responded to the school learned that a second child also stated Johnson had touched them.

Johnson was immediately suspended by the YMCA and had left the school before police arrived, the release said. YMCA staff gave police his information and he was later taken into custody.

Jericho Johnson

“The safety of the children in our community is our number one concern,” Greenfield police said in a prepared statement.

Johnson is banned from all future YMCA programs and events, a representative from the YMCA said. He had been employed since Jan. 12 this year.

Police are asking families who have had children in the YMCA afterschool program at J.B. Stephens Elementary since Jan. 12, or contact with Johnson in other capacities, to talk to their kids.

"Now is a great time for parents to have conversations with their children about where otherpeople may touch them; Good Touch/Bad Touch," the news release states. "The more (conversations) are had, the more comfortable your children will be in reporting incidents like this to you."

If families believe their child has been a victim, police are asking them to contact Detective Andrew Pfaff at 317-477-4410 or the Hancock County 911 Center at 317-477-4400 to make a report with an officer.

