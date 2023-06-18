Greenfield police officer jailed on OWI charge, placed on administrative leave

A Greenfield police officer was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Hamilton County.

The Fishers Police Department, who made the arrest, identified her as 45-year-old Nichole Gilbert, of Fortville, Indiana, a patrol officer with the Greenfield Police Department. She has been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation, the Greenfield Police Department said in a news release.

"We are committed to being transparent, even when we ourselves stumble," the department stated.

A Fishers police officer on patrol near 96th Street and Olio Road pulled her over around 1 a.m. after spotting a missing headlight and "unsafe lane movement," according to police.

Gilbert, a 13-year veteran of the department, was off-duty at the time and was not driving a department-owned vehicle, Greenfield police said.

She was taken to Hamilton County Jail and faces a misdemeanor OWI charge.

Contact the reporter at kdwyer@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenfield police officer arrested on OWI charge