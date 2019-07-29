Is Greenheart Group (HKG:94) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Greenheart Group Limited (HKG:94) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Greenheart Group

How Much Debt Does Greenheart Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Greenheart Group had HK$478.0m of debt, an increase on HK$442.4m, over one year. However, it also had HK$156.7m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$321.4m.

SEHK:94 Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

A Look At Greenheart Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Greenheart Group had liabilities of HK$188.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$568.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$156.7m in cash and HK$122.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$478.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of HK$584.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Greenheart Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Greenheart Group saw its revenue drop to HK$427m, which is a fall of 30%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Greenheart Group's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping HK$106m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of-HK$56.9m. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Greenheart Group I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.