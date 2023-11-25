From greenhouse to table: Bucyrus special education Diner 104 to grow the food they serve

The Bucyrus City Schools Board of Education approved of special education students' idea to use the school greenhouse for growing produce for their Diner 104, which serves the school staff every first and third Thursdays of the month.

Student Services Director Loni Porinchok said students spoke to board members at a recent meeting, asking to use the school greenhouse to grow their own lettuce, flowers and other vegetables for the diner, where they prepare and cook the food, serve and seat people and clean up afterward.

Greenhouse not currently in use

The greenhouse, Porinchok said, was built a few years ago through a grant, but since the teacher who had written the grant found a position elsewhere it has not been used.

The diner started a few years ago. Students choose a different menu for each dinner, typically including hot dogs, salads, such as pasta or potato salads, sandwiches and desserts.

Special education students who work in Bucyrus High School's Diner 104 do everything from cooking to cleanup, and now they'd like to grow their own produce in a greenhouse on school property, and the administration is on board with the idea. Taking a break in Diner 104 on Monday are front left Jacklyn Nagel with her paraprofessional Sheryl Bryant, Aizlee Boswell, Layla Swerlein, and Emma Graves; back left Jaivir Singh, Loni Porinchok, Jerald Horsley, Michael Spaulding, Kyle Alspach, Tammy Gwirtz, and Ashley Napier.

“The one that we had last Thursday, they also had shredded chicken sandwiches and brownies, and pretzels,” Porinchok said.

The diner is only open to the adults, including staff members, who can pay for their own meals. From the experience, the special education students can learn to ring up their own order on the cash register, make change and work with money.

Diner 104

Porinchok said it was school intervention specialist Tammy Gwirtz who came up with the idea of the diner.

The school began to invite community organizations and governmental entities, including the mayor and his office, the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, the Rotary Club and County Board, to the diner.

The students, Gwirtz said, have to email Bucyrus High School Principal Jaivir Singh and ask permission for people to come in, allowing students to learn life skills while serving 25-30 staff members the diner usually sees in one day.

“It’s hands on,” she said. “That’s what they need.”

The diner, Gwirtz continued, is self-sustaining, and what comes in goes right back out. The students make the menu after sending a survey to the staff, which helps them to figure out how much food they will need.

“And then we also go to the store and buy it,” she said. “And then we come back and do a prep the Wednesday before.”

The special education students use pictures along with the words on the menus.

The work in the greenhouse will start by spring, Gwirtz said.

Last fall, said Porinchok, students cleaned it up before their presentation to the board.

The greenhouse produce

The special education students and the student volunteers seem excited about the greenhouse.

Kyle Alspach said he liked to help with the greenhouse.

Ashley Napier said they decided to use the school greenhouse so they could grow their own lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes in order to spend less at the store.

Jerald Horseley, 16, said they also will grow flowers, watermelon and spinach.

Michael Spaulding, 17, said they learned about how greenhouses operated from the presentation delivered by the representatives of the Pickwick Place.

Emma Graves, 16, said she started volunteering with the special education students last year when she was on student council. She said at that time she did not know what she was getting herself into.

“They have to work double what regular education students work,” Graves said. “It’s just so amazing to see that.”

Aizlee Boswell, 17, said the special education students at first wanted to raise chickens and not vegetables at the greenhouse.

What is the role of chicken in this story?

Layla Swerlein, 16, Student Council treasurer who also volunteers with the special education students, said it was Jacklyn Nagel, 16, who emailed the administration with the suggestion to raise chickens, but it was not received well.

“This may not be a workable idea on weekends and long holidays,” Singh said. “We felt like the best product we could provide were the green products like watermelons, spinach, cauliflower, tomatoes and pepper.”

However, the administration supported the idea overall. Singh said the diner has been providing the students with the soft skills they need to live in the 21st century. The diner, he continued, has proven itself to have a positive impact on students.

Before the school started bringing the representatives of organizations to the special education classes, the students did not know how to interact with strangers and could be afraid of new people, and the school administration was amazed at how the students improved.

“That fear is gone now,” Singh said.

At the same time, he said, the school employees proved themselves to be great at providing an inclusive environment for the students.

“These kids matter,” Gwirtz said. “They give 110% for me in the classroom, and they matter - all kids matter.”

