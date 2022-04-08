Greenidge's Seneca Lake Crypto Project Wins NY Supreme Court Ruling to Continue Operations
Bitcoin mining company Greenidge Generation Holdings (GREE) won the dismissal of a petition filed by the Sierra Club and Seneca Lake Guardian to try to stop its crypto mining project at Seneca Lake, New York, it said in a statement Thursday.
The ruling is the fifth legal challenge Greenidge has won since 2016, according to the statement. Greenidge says it operates within full compliance of its New York State air and water permits.
“Various and overlapping opponents have now lost all five legal actions related to the facility and we properly sought and received all necessary approvals to start this project long ago, with Planning Board approval," Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin was cited as saying in the statement.
