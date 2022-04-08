Greenidge's Seneca Lake Crypto Project Wins NY Supreme Court Ruling to Continue Operations

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Those pining for a physically backed U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund are embracing an under-the-radar ruling from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe SEC gave its