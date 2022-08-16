Greenland school parents demand answers following bus driver's arrest on stalking charges

GREENLAND — Parents peppered Greenland School Board members with questions and stated shared concerns Monday night regarding the arrest of a school district bus driver accused of stalking and threatening a town student and his family.

Former First Student bus driver Michael Chick of Eliot, Maine was arrested this month on federal interstate stalking charges, with authorities alleging he crossed state lines to threaten an eight-year-old Greenland boy and his family, according to Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

According to court documents, the parents of the child became suspicious of the bus driver and first reported him to the Greenland school district and town police in April and subsequently in May. Court filings said Chick was reassigned to a different bus route but continued to communicate with and threaten the child.

Greenland parents seek answers

Two weeks shy of the first day of classes at Greenland Central School (GCS), parents grappled with the unfolding situation and the sequence of events that led to Chick’s arrest on Friday, Aug. 5.

Erica Rollins, a mother of two students at the school, mused on a potential worst-case scenario where the child could have been abducted or physically harmed.

“Where is the communication between First Student and GCS? Where is the transparency as a parent? What policies are going to be put in place to stop this from happening again?” she asked.

Parents and community members questioned exactly when the situation was relayed to district administrators and why those with children at Greenland Central School were never alerted to Chick’s suspicious activity.

School Board chairperson Pat Walsh assured meeting attendees that the district would be reviewing both school and First Student policies in the wake of Chick’s arrest.

“There’s definitely a plan being formulated at this time and it will be in place by the time school starts,” he said. “Again, we understand the most important assets are those children getting on that bus. We certainly want to protect them. You trust us with them and we are totally committed to protecting them.”

New SAU 50 superintendent Steve Zadravec, charged with overseeing grade school students in Greenland, New Castle, Newington and Rye, said Monday that the district would be sending out a document with answers to frequently asked questions about the situation.

Zadravec clarified that Chick never drove a school bus while under police investigation and that the district has not come across any information indicating he had a criminal record while working for First Student.

"I don't have a great depth of knowledge of their screening process and background checks, but as a requirement of state law, they have to go through a very thorough process," Zadravec said of First Student's applicant screenings.

Chick is scheduled to appear in U.S. District court in Concord this Thursday, Aug. 18 for a hearing to decide whether he should be released on bail pending trial.

What is the former bus driver accused of?

Court filings allege that the bus driver gave the child multiple TracFones and instructed him to take inappropriate photographs of himself. Chick allegedly placed GPS tracking devices on the child’s parents’ vehicles to track whether they reported him to police, in addition to making several visits to the family's home at night.

In conversations with authorities, the child reported that Chick told him a story about “The Team,” a group of criminals that would kidnap and torture the child if he didn’t comply with the instructions to photograph and take videos of himself. The child additionally told authorities that he was told that “The Team” would murder members of his family if he didn’t comply.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, is facing federal interstate stalking charges.

Chick admitted to investigators that he threatened the child on the bus and gave him three separate TracFones. Investigators searched the bus driver’s car and found a TracFone, a digital camera, duct tape, rubber gloves, candy, children’s undergarments and toys, and a magnetic GPS vehicle tracker along with his cell phone.

Authorities claimed that surveillance cameras, TracFones, large plastic bags of children’s underwear and more evidence was found at Chick’s residence.

After reporting Chick to police twice in the spring, the child’s family again reported him in July when they discovered two TracFones inside the child’s lunchbox. Investigators learned from the parents that the child admitted the devices were given to him by Chick as gifts.

Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire, holds a press conference at the Greenland Police Department Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 to share information regarding the arrest of First Student bus driver Michael Chick of Eliot, Maine, on an interstate stalking charge.

The Greenland School Board read off a prepared statement sent to parents last week regarding the situation during the board’s meeting Monday night.

“As a board, we are committed to working with our administration and the proper authorities to better understand the full scope of this disturbing situation, including a timeline of events. We will also be examining all the necessary policies that the School Board may need to adopt or revise to prevent this from ever happening again,” a portion of the statement read.

Zadravec added that the district is continuing to work with the Greenland Police Department and will work with First Student over questions about its background and screening process for applicants.

The Greenland school district has contacted the attorney for the New Hampshire School Board Association for information on potential transportation-related policies that could be implemented in the town school system, Zadravec said.

Hotline set up after bus driver's arrest

Young announced last week that a hotline has been created for parents to report possible additional incidents involving Chick. The hotline can be reached at (603) 722-1751.

Jane Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire, is flanked by law enforcement officials as she holds a press conference at the Greenland Police Department Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 to share information regarding the arrest of First Student bus driver Michael Chick of Eliot, Maine, on an interstate stalking charge.

Chick’s case was investigated by police from Greenland and Eliot, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kasey Weiland.

