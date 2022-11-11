Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following this downgrade, Greenland Technologies Holding's two analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$95m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 28% to US$0.47. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$108m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.74 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Greenland Technologies Holding's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 17% to US$12.00. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Greenland Technologies Holding analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Greenland Technologies Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.3% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 29% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Greenland Technologies Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Greenland Technologies Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Greenland Technologies Holding.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

