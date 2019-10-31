Is Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:GTEC) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares are down a considerable in the last month. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for Greenland Technologies Holding

Does Greenland Technologies Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 1.57 that sentiment around Greenland Technologies Holding isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.4) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E.

NasdaqCM:GTEC Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 31st 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Greenland Technologies Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Greenland Technologies Holding, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Greenland Technologies Holding's 244% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Greenland Technologies Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Greenland Technologies Holding has net debt equal to 41% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E Ratio

Greenland Technologies Holding's P/E is 1.6 which is below average (17.9) in the US market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Greenland Technologies Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 1.6 back then to 1.6 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.