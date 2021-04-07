Greenland's new government opposes China-backed plan to mine country's mineral wealth

Voters stand in line during the parliamentary election, outside the Inussivik arena, in Nuuk, Greenland, April 6, 2021 - Reuters

A Chinese-backed plan to exploit one of the world's biggest supplies of rare earth minerals in Greenland faced a setback on Wednesday after the country elected a new government opposed to the project.

A snap parliamentary election triggered on Tuesday over opposition to the proposed Kvanefjeld mine in southern Greenland has handed victory to the Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) party, a Left-wing and pro-environmental party that has pledged to stop the mine going ahead.

While the party's main concern is over the mine's potential pollution risks, the election was being watched closely by Western diplomats amid fears about China's role in the project.

The Australian firm that backed the mine, Greenland Minerals, is part-owned by Shenghe Holdings, a Chinese firm with close ties to the Beijing government. Western governments worry that Beijing may be seeking to monopolise Greenland's rare earth mineral deposits - giving it control over what is fast becoming the world's most valuable resource.

The minerals' supermagnetic, superconductive properties are used in everything from iPhones and solar panels through to hybrid cars and weapons systems.

The chairman of the Inuit Ataqatigiit party, Mute Egede in Greenland's capital Nuuk, on April 6, 2021 - AFP

With nearly all votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the IA party had taken 37 per cent of votes, unseating the ruling social democratic Siumut party which secured 29 per cent of votes, according to official results.

"The people have spoken," IA leader Mute Egede, 34, told broadcaster DR when asked about Kvanefjeld. "It won't happen."

The Siumut party had broadly backed the mine project, which has already seen years of local debate, and extensive pledges from Greenland Minerals that environmental concerns will be fully addressed. The firm has already spent more than $100 million preparing the mine.

Supporters of the project fear that putting it on hold will scare off other mineral investors from Greenland, squandering much-needed investment for its fragile economy. Its 56,000 population currently depends largely on fishing.

Story continues

The IA party does not claim to be against mining on principle, but opponents say the IA's interest in more artisan, small-scale mining for jewellery items such as rubies is economically unrealistic.

Aki-Matilda Høegh-Dam, an MP with the Siumut party, who describes IA as a "near communist" movement, told The Telegraph: "They say they want mineral exploration, but they don't seem to have any kind of project that they are open to. Jewellery is a nice idea, but how much revenue is that going to bring?"

Chinese flags next to a worker clearing a conveyer belt - GREG BAKER /AFP

The election comes in the wake of former US president Donald Trump's 2019 offer to "buy" Greenland from Denmark, a move that reflected a belated re-appreciation of Greenland's strategic importance.

Greenland is considered the last great untapped rare earth reserve, and is estimated to hold up to 25 per cent of total resources.

China currently dominates the market in rare earth minerals. Roughly 50 per cent of all global supplies are mined in China, and Chinese firms supply the European Union with 98 per cent of its needs, and the US with 80 per cent.

Mr Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has also ordered a review of America's dependence on Chinese rare-earth supply chains.

Dr Dwayne Menezes, managing director of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative, a London-based international think-tank, told The Telegraph that Greenlanders were worried not just about pollution but the social impact of large groups of incoming mine workers.

"A large influx of migrant workers...would dwarf the tiny local community, presenting a new set of challenges," he said.

"However, there is also the risk that if the operation were to be paused for an indefinite period or shut down completely, it would send signals to the world that are counter-productive to what IA might actually want - that IA is against economic development in general, or that Greenland is now closed to mining."