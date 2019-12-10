Greenland's ice sheet is melting 7 times faster than it was in the early 90s, a study shows. It has lost more than 4.2 trillion tons of ice.

Caspar Haarloev from "Into the Ice" documentary via Reuters

Greenland's ice sheet is losing ice seven times faster than it was in 1992 — a rate that tracks with one of the worst-case scenarios predicted by climate scientists.

According to a study published today in the journal Nature, Greenland has lost more than 4.2 trillion tons of ice since 1992. That's roughly the amount of water in Lake Michigan, or the equivalent of 1.5 billion Olympic-sized swimming pools.

This melting in Greenland has already raised seas by 0.4 inches since 1992. If the current melt rate continues, Greenland will add another 2.75 inches to global sea levels by 2100, according to Andrew Shepherd, the lead author of the study. That means more people living in coastal areas will be at risk of flooding from sea level-rise.

"The most surprising aspect by far is that the increased sea-level rise, which may seem small to most people but is enough to cause an extra 40 million people to experience annual floods," Shepherd told Business Insider. "Small changes in sea-level rise do matter."

On track for a worst-case scenario

greenland melt

Ian Joughin, University of Washington

Roughly 656,000 square miles in size, the Greenland ice sheet covers an area almost three times that of Texas. Together with Antarctica's ice sheet, it contains more than 99% of the world's fresh water.

Most of that water is frozen in masses of ice and snow that can be up to 10,000 feet thick. But as greenhouse gases build up in the atmosphere, the oceans absorb 93% of the excess heat those gases trap. The warming air and water are leading ice sheets to melt at unprecedented rates.

For the new study, almost 100 polar scientists used satellite data to produce the most complete picture of Greenland ice loss to date. They documented changes in the ice sheet's volume and in the flow of melted water into the ocean between 1992 and 2018.

The results showed that the rate of ice loss in Greenland has increased from 36 billion tons per year in the 1990s to 280 billion tons per year in the last decade — a seven-fold increase.

A study published earlier this year offered similar findings: Those scientists calculated that the current rate of Greenland's ice loss is six times faster than the rate four decades ago.

greenland ice melt

Benoit Lecavalier

The new study also found that Greenland's ice loss peaked in 2011, when the sheet sloughed off 369 billion tons of ice — 10 times the annual average melt rate in the 1990s — during a period of intense melting.

Yearly ice loss has since dropped to an average of 262 billions tons, though Shepherd and his co-authors noted that this average does not include 2019's unusually hot summer.

A summer of excess melting

The ominous news about Greenland comes in the wake of another worrisome finding: Antarctica's melting is also speeding up. In the 1980s, Antarctica lost 40 billion tons of ice annually. In the last decade, that number jumped to an average of 252 billion tons per year — just a hair behind Greenland's new average.

The biggest difference between the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets is that the latter is less impacted by seasonal melting that's driven by global warming, Shepherd said. In the Arctic, meanwhile, summer melting makes it harder for scientists to anticipate what the Greenland melt rate will be in a given year. (Melting season runs from June through August, with peak melting in July.)