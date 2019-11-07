Is Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) A Good Stock To Buy?

"Since 2006, value stocks (IVE vs IVW) have underperformed 11 of the 13 calendar years and when they beat growth, it wasn't by much. Cumulatively, through this week, it has been a 122% differential (up 52% for value vs up 174% for growth). This appears to be the longest and most severe drought for value investors since data collection began. It will go our way eventually as there are too many people paying far too much for today's darlings, both public and private. Further, the ten-year yield of 2.5% (pre-tax) isn't attractive nor is real estate. We believe the value part of the global equity market is the only place to earn solid risk adjusted returns and we believe those returns will be higher than normal," said Vilas Fund in its Q1 investor letter. We aren't sure whether value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. That's why we believe it would be worthwhile to take a look at the hedge fund sentiment on Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) in order to identify whether reputable and successful top money managers continue to believe in its potential.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. GLRE was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 3 hedge funds in our database with GLRE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GLRE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

We're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Hedge fund activity in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)