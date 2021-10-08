Greenlight for "death and destruction:" UN ends Yemen war crimes investigation, drawing outcry

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) narrowly voted 21-18 Thursday to end the body's war crimes investigation in Yemen despite Western states' push to continue the mission.

Why it matters: The political conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and Iran-allied Houthi rebels has killed over 8,200 civilians, including 2,270 children, and injured 13,283 civilians since 2015, the UNHRC says.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Independent investigators have said both parties committed potential war crimes, including extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture.

  • Roughly 80% of Yemen’s population requires humanitarian aid, including over 12 million children, according to UNICEF.

Details: Thursday's vote, however, marked the first time a resolution was defeated in the UNHRC's 15-year history, per Reuters.

  • Bahrain and Russia helped push the vote past Western opposition among the council's 47 members.

  • Bahraini ambassador Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri argued during the debate that the international group of investigators had contributed to spreading misinformation about the situation.

  • Amnesty International later accused Saudi Arabia of pressuring the council to end its mission.

  • Saudi Arabia is not a voting member of the U.N. Human Rights Council, however, Bahrain is an ally.

  • Dutch ambassador Peter Bekker called the vote a major setback.

  • A spokesperson said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will continue to press for accountability in Yemen, according to Reuters.

What they're saying: "Words cannot describe our disappointment," said Mwatana for Human Rights, an independent Yemeni human rights organization. The group added that the vote gives "a green light to warring parties to continue their campaign of death and destruction."

  • Failure to renew the mandate is a "stain on the Human Rights Council's record," Akshaya Kumar, director of crisis advocacy at Human Rights Watch, tweeted in response.

  • "By voting against much-needed mandate, the Council turned its back on victims, bowed to pressure from the Saudi-led coalition, and put politics before principle."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO sending North Korea COVID medical supplies

    The World Health Organization said it's sending COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea.Why it matters: It's an indication that North Korea may be loosening one of the "world's strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help," notes AP, which first reported the news. North Korea has never publicly confirmed a coronavirus case, though experts doubt it's been untouched by infection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat'

  • Virus measures stop legal return of thousands to New Zealand

    When Silvia Dancose’s daughter called in distress from Canada in August, Dancose flew over right away to comfort her. New Zealanders desperate to return to their home country are forced each week or so to enter a lottery for coveted beds in quarantine hotels. As part of its effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, New Zealand requires all returning citizens and residents — whether vaccinated or not — to spend 14 days isolating in a hotel run by the military.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 October 2021

    A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

  • Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain

    Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge’s ruling late Wednesday, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the Supreme Court, might take a more skeptical look at the Biden administration’s lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked it, in a 113-page ruling that found the law violates a woman's right to an abortion.

  • New spy satellites can provide data on North Korea and other key areas

    The director of the National Reconnaissance Office has revealed that two new satellite programs developed in collaboration with the private sector have been delivering new insights into North Korea and other areas of interest to U.S. intelligence.

  • Pentagon climate plan: war-fighting in hotter, harsher world

    A new Pentagon plan calls for incorporating the realities of a hotter, harsher Earth at every level in the U.S. military, from making worsening climate extremes a mandatory part of strategic planning to training troops how to secure their own water supplies and treat heat injury. The Pentagon — whose jets, aircraft carriers, truck convoys, bases and office buildings cumulatively burn more oil than most countries — was among the federal agencies that President Joe Biden ordered to overhaul their climate-resilience plans when he took office in January. It follows decades of U.S. military assessments that climate change is a threat to U.S. national security, given increased risks of conflict over water and other scarcer resources, threats to U.S. military installations and supply chains, and added risks to troops.

  • Nobody likes debt limit deal except McConnell and Schumer

    The leaders of the Senate were happy Thursday with their deal to avoid a debt default. They were about the only ones.Why it matters: The Band-Aid does nothing to solve the debt ceiling problem long term for Americans. Democrats fear it only kicks the can down the road to a very busy December. Republicans, meanwhile, are mad their party blinked.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Why the hell would I make it easier for them to raise the debt ceiling through

  • Newly revealed body camera footage shows Minneapolis police ‘hunting’ protesters

    Footage released by lawyers in case of Jaleel Stallings who shot at officers in self-defence

  • Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier

    Ricardo Pepi got a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers, and the United States dominated Jamaica in a 2-0 victory Thursday night. Pepi, who scored the his first international goal to break a second-half tie at Honduras, put the U.S. ahead in the 49th minute to cap a quick end-to-end movement and added another goal in the 62nd. Pepi made his Major League Soccer debut for Dallas in June 2019 and decided just before the start of qualifying to play for the U.S. over Mexico.

  • N. Carolina charter school under fire for teacher's comments

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would be her “field slaves,” a comment that one parent said brought attention to other racist incidents at the school. Winterville Charter Academy sent a memo which also referred to “racially insensitive words” being used by children in the class without any action from the teacher. “The school leadership team acted immediately upon learning about a racially insensitive lesson and student remarks, and is currently working to address ongoing concerns from parents that racially insensitive student remarks continue,” said Colleen Cullison, spokesperson for National Heritage Academies, the parent company for the school.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."

  • Adam Schiff claims Robert Mueller suffering 'heartbreaking' cognitive decline

    Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.

  • A newly revealed Allen Weisselberg interview sheds light on his close relationship to a witness in the Manhattan DA's Trump Organization probe

    Jeffrey McConney testified before a grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA's office and is included in an indictment against the Trump Organization CFO.

  • State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

    Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.

  • Trump to use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 subpoenas: Report

    Former President Donald Trump will use executive privilege to block subpoenas from the House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a new report says.

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • Trump lawyer instructs Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, and other former advisors not to comply with Jan. 6 subpoenas: report

    The Trump legal team cited "executive and other privileges" in urging former officials such as Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows not to comply.

  • Lawyers are prepping an attempt to force the Scottish government to start a 'McMafia' investigation into Trump's golf course

    "There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.

  • Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

    A generous new entitlement isn't proving as popular as liberal Democrats expected.

  • Letters: ‘Bamboozled.’ Matt Bevin, KY legislators got played badly on aluminum plant

    Letter: State Sen. Chris McDaniel said, “We were played for fools.” Yes, they were scammed, bamboozled.