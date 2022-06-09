Greenlight's Einhorn sees gold going 'higher, perhaps much higher'

FILE PHOTO: Greenlight Capital's Einhorn speaks at a conference
Carolina Mandl
·1 min read

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager David Einhorn said on Thursday that the Federal Reserve is pretending it can tame inflation and that the price of gold is likely to go higher amid the current environment of rising prices.

"The question is whether there's enough gold to back the currency reserves. The answer is for the price of gold to go higher, perhaps much higher," Einhorn said, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference, which is being held virtually. Einhorn has long been betting that gold is a critically important asset in portfolios.

Einhorn's fund is up 20.9% this year, thanks to investments in gold, macro trades, and bets that shares in some unnamed companies would fall.

The investor said the Fed's tools to control inflation are limited, mainly because of the U.S. deficit. When rates go up, the country's debt also increases.

"The Fed is bluffing," not fighting inflationhe said, saying it may choose to support the Treasury. "Just wait until they're forced to loosen into an inflationary spike to support the Treasury. At that point, it's best to have some gold. That's what grandpa Ben taught me."

He added that some countries may also decide to sell their reserves in dollars, after the U.S. froze Russian Central Bank reserves as a sanction earlier this year.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Extend Declines as Growth Concerns in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell for a second day as investors focused on growth concerns after Europe’s central bank became the latest to signal restrictive policies to combat inflation. The dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersMeta Halts Development of Appl

  • ‘Train Wreck’ Economy or Red-Hot Inflation Is Big New Bond Call

    (Bloomberg) -- A wild year on Wall Street has traders fretting one of two extreme scenarios will engulf the $23 trillion Treasury market ahead: Either a fresh bond selloff thanks to red-hot inflation -- or a sustained rally on mounting recession risk that sends yields back toward historic lows.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Bor

  • CPI preview: Searching for inflation cooling trends

    Economic data expected on Friday has market participants anxiously waiting for confirmation that decades-high inflation reached its summit in March and has commenced its long hike back down the mountain. While the Labor Department's Consumer Price index (CPI), which tracks the cost to urban consumers of a basket of items, is expected to accelerate to 0.7% from 0.3%, when stripped of volatile food and energy products, it is seen cooling a nominal 0.1 percentage point to 0.5%. Year on year, consensus has headline CPI holding steady at a blistering 8.3% and sees a "core" CPI print of 5.9%, which would mark a welcome 0.3 percentage point decline.

  • Chasing ‘hot’ performers has damaged portfolios. Here’s how investors fight back, says head of $1.5 billion asset manager.

    Our call of the day from The Wealth Alliance's president, Eric Diton, says spread your bets around and consider some "short duration" assets.

  • POET hopes pipeline partnership will speed ethanol climate goals

    POET LLC, the world's largest ethanol producer, said it hopes to meet some of its climate goals early as a result of a new partnership it announced this week with a Midwest carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipeline. POET LLC's decision to partner with Navigator CO2 Ventures is a major boost for the pipeline project, which aims to capture greenhouse gases from Midwest ethanol processing plants and transport it to underground storage sites. POET had pledged in 2021 to make its biofuels 70% less emissions intensive than gasoline by 2030.

  • Market Optimists Make the Case That 2022 Will End on High Note

    (Bloomberg) -- As corporate leaders increase their grim pronouncements about the future, there are still market economists who see stocks heading higher in the second half of this year and who say the US could sidestep a recession. Like all good statisticians, they have numbers to prove this. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set

  • How to plan for a debt-free summer vacation

    The Federal Reserve's monthly credit report released Tuesday found consumer credit surged last month and with the summer travel season underway, experts say it's likely more people will tap into credit cards to afford vacations. How to plan for a debt-free vacation.

  • What’s happening to my 401(k)? How to manage your money — and emotions — when it seems like the world is falling apart

    OUTSIDE THE BOX With everything going on in the world, it can feel selfish — even petty — to be worrying about your 401(k) and IRA accounts right now.   We’ve got the four horsemen of the apocalypse covered these days—with plague, war, famine and death amply represented.

  • Wood Sees Huge Inventories as Evidence Inflation Will Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood says the massive inventories now held by US companies suggest that inflation will die down. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Reckoning“I’ve never seen inventory surges like this

  • In a shaky economy, cash is king — and these S&P 500 companies have it, says Barclays

    Companies, as well as individuals, have been running down the cash hoards accumulated from fiscal stimulus and weak services spending.

  • Alibaba stock tumbles after China denies Ant Group IPO revival

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the dip in stock for Alibaba after China denies the Ant Group’s IPO revival.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.

  • Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Loads Up on These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has initiated Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. In a time like this, it’s good to find a guide, a market expert whose trading can stand as an example. Paul Tudor

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    These exceptional stocks represent the convergence of rising revenues, growing dividends, and unique operating niches.

  • Amazon's Stock Didn't Take Off Post-Split. Here's Why.

    You might have cheered when Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced its 20-for-1 stock split -- whether you're already an Amazon investor or just thinking of buying the stock. Amazon stock rose on its first day trading at the split-adjusted price. It's reasonable to imagine investors flocking to Amazon shares at the new, lower price.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Dividends, Buybacks, and Profits Growth: What More Could Exxon Investors Ask For?

    From $60 at the end of last year, to more than $104 at Wednesday's close, shares of oil giant Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) have surged 75% in less than six months as Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson sat on the sidelines -- but no longer Shouting "put me in, coach!" (one imagines), Richardson leapt off the bench and, lamenting (a bit hyperbolically) that he had already "missed the First $50/shr" in Exxon's run-up, Richardson declared that he has no intention of missing out on the next $50

  • 3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

    Clean energy is a growing business, but don't count carbon fuels out yet. Here are three old names you'll want to get to know today.