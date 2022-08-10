Greenon Local Schools hires new school resource officer

Aug. 10—The Greenon Local School District has hired a Clark County Sheriff deputy as its school resource officer.

Deputy Vaughn Apel is a life-long resident of the Enon area and a Greenon graduate. A 15-year law enforcement veteran, he has been with the Clark County Sheriff's Office for nearly 7 years and before that, he worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, according to a Greenon press release.

"Deputy Apel's enthusiasm for working with young people is exactly what we need in our school community to show our students that safety is a priority and that local law enforcement is a trusted partner," said Greenon Local Schools Supt. Mr. Darrin Knapke in the release.

Deputy Apel is one of two post advisors that leads the Explorer Program, a program affiliated with Boy Scouts of America that allows youth to explore a variety of aspects of careers in law enforcement, fire, and the military, according to the release.

"The Explorer Program in Montgomery County ignited my interest in law enforcement. I am very passionate about serving as a positive role model for youth. It's not only a way to give back, but also a way to invest in our community's future," said Deputy Apel.

The deputy said that returning to Greenon as its school resource officer allows him to reach out to and engage with Greenon's youth and the entire Greenon community.

Deputy Apel will assist with staff training on various safety and emergency plans, including a Safety Day before the start of this school year. He also plans to assist with truancy issues, code of conduct incidents, and being a liaison to the local community.

When school is not in session, Deputy Apel will resume regular sheriff deputy duties, such as road patrol.

Deputy Apel participated in the Explorer Program for several years and then graduated from Clark State College Police Academy in 2007, according to the release.

The Greenon Local School District is a public school serving roughly 1,580 students from Enon, Mad River Twp., and Green Twp.