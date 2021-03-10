Greenpeace paragliders land on ECB building in protest

European Central Bank headquarters is pictured in Frankfurt
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Climate activists from Greenpeace landed a paraglider on top of the European Central Bank's press centre on Wednesday and hung a banner accusing the bank of funding polluters.

After flying over the Main river in Frankfurt, the two activists landed at the low-rise ECB complex https://media.greenpeace.org/collection/27MDHUBXGF2?_ga=2.106403011.1550031000.1615367462-1434542045.1615367462#/SearchResult&ALID=27MDHUBXGF2&_ga=&VBID=27MDQ5CF4LZR1 and unfurled a banner that demanded the ECB "stop funding climate killers".

An ECB spokesperson confirmed the breach and said that police had been called. He added that the bank was conducting a review of its strategy and this process included an in-depth analysis of how to respond to the climate crisis.

The Greenpeace protest followed a think tank report which argued that the ECB's lending rules, particularly its collateral requirements, favoured carbon intensive industries and perpetuated a market failure to properly price polluting assets.

The ECB has long been criticised for not taking long term climate risk into account when it buys bonds and gives credit.

While policymakers, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, have acknowledged that markets are not appropriately pricing climate risk, the bank has yet to change course, awaiting the results of its review, now due around September.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm

    Gold edged lower on Wednesday after registering its biggest jump in two months in the last session, as higher U.S. Treasury yields and a buoyant dollar remained a stumbling block for bullion. "Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure, while concerns about inflation are front of mind for the market," said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, adding a stronger dollar could be a further drag on bullion prices over the next few days. The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way for the $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief bill to be considered on Wednesday, when it is expected to be approved.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Caroline Flack 'wasn't emotionally wired' for fame

    A new Channel 4 documentary examines the events leading up to the TV presenter's death in 2020.

  • Kia tells owners to park outside as it recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles over safety concerns

    Korean automaker Kia is conducting a safety recall of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns of potential engine fires, according to a letter published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.Why it matters: The recall comes after the NHTSA opened an investigation in 2019 into Kia and Hyundai engine fires. In November 2020, the agency announced that it was fining the automakers $137 million for not recalling cars with potentially faulty engines quickly enough, according to the AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Kia noted that the specific models affected are the 2017-2021 Sportage and Cadenza, and that the potential for a hydraulic electronic control unit (HECU) to short-circuit increased the risk of engine fire — though the exact cause of the problem is unknown. Kia maintains that there have been "no known reported fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition." The safety recall report on the NHTSA website noted that some owners could see warning lights on their cars' dashboards, as well as a burning odor and smoke from the engine compartment. "As a precautionary measure, Kia is instructing owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until the recall repair has been completed," the report added.What's next: The recall is expected to begin at the end of April, and Kia will notify owners and conduct repairs for free.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Meghan Markle didn't have any formal training when she joined the royal family

    "There's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Prince Harry threw cold water on speculation that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip partook in conversations over Archie's skin tone, narrowing down who in the royal family could have been involved

    Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said some members of the royal family had "concerns" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born.

  • Late night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan's

    "Everyone is still talking about Oprah's special with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and today Buckingham Palace finally responded with a statement" saying the queen is "saddened" by their experience and will address the racism and other issues "privately," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "For those who aren't fluent in 'palace speak,' they're basically saying 'We're sorry you feel this way.'" "If Buckingham Palace is just learning the full extent of Harry and Meghan's feelings now, wait until they find out what's been going on with Prince Andrew," Fallon joked. "And in 'making the story all about you' news, Piers Morgan — who faced backlash over harsh comments about Harry and Meghan — will depart his show, Good Morning Britain." Worse, he added, "after months of criticizing Meghan Markle for making an emotional exit, Piers stormed offstage in an emotional exit." Despite the statement from Buckingham Palace, which Stephen Colbert read in Town Crier regalia on The Late Show, Morgan and other "fans of the royal family dumped a crumpet in their knickers" after the broadcast, he said. "Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what color he's gonna be. Piers didn't just storm off the set in slow-motion twit-snit," he quit, Colbert noted. "Congratulations, tomorrow's going to be a great morning, Britain." Colbert also addressed the other big kerfuffle in the news: Major Biden's "biting incident." "I just want to point out," he said, "that we're a month and a half into the Biden administration and the first scandal is literally dog bites man." The Late Show combined the two news stories — the British royals and the German Shepherds. Yes, "at the White House, there's been what's been described as a 'biting incident' involving President Biden's German Shepherd Major," now remanded to Delaware, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "See, that's another difference between Biden and Trump. When Biden's dog misbehaves, they send him home; when Trump's misbehaved, he sent his supporters to storm the Capitol and get him." He was impressed by the clenched-teeth diplomacy of the royal family's statement on Harry and Meghan, and his Aunt Chippy showed how this would have been handled in the Kimmel family. Britons were shocked at both Harry and Meghan's revelations and the U.S. drug ads, Conan O'Brien noted. He imagined other U.S. commercials that played during the British rebroadcast, with slight modifications. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden catFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • Lamar Jackson among the QBs next up for a new contract

    Now that Dak Prescott got his record-breaking contract, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are in line to top it. Baltimore Ravens general Eric DeCosta said Tuesday he’s had conversations with Jackson but the two sides haven’t started official negotiations. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

  • Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

    British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday quit the “Good Morning Britain” program after making contentious comments about Meghan following her bombshell interview about the royal family. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints over Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan's departure was announced shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying allegations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey were “concerning."

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

    Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations. Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims. Meghan and Harry Oprah interview live reaction How the British press responded Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids. In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied. The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.