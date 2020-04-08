Greenphire Launches Extension of its ConneX Solution, ConneX Patient Direct, as Trial Sites Seek Support in Response to COVID-19

New service allows clinical trial sites around the world to safely transport medications, equipment, and healthcare professionals to patients' homes, ensuring needed patient support and enabling clinical trials to continue

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, today announced the launch of its ConneX Patient Direct service to enable global clinical trial sites to continue their critical work and patient support in an effort to offset the impact of COVID-19. The new service, which is an extension of Greenphire's ConneX concierge travel solution for clinical trials, provides "clean transport" for medications, equipment and healthcare professionals to visit patients in their homes, enabling patients to receive much-needed medications and monitoring, and sites and sponsors to continue their trials without disruption.

New FDA and EMA Guidelines for the conduct of clinical trials during COVID-19 pave the way for sponsors to evaluate whether alternative methods for safety assessments could be implemented when necessary and feasible, and would be sufficient to assure the safety of trial participants.

Greenphire developed the new service in response to a survey of more than 1,700 clinical trial site personnel worldwide regarding the impact of COVID-19. More than 60% of the sites indicated that they could use a service that would transport medical equipment and/or medicine directly to trial participants' homes. Survey respondents are also looking to technology to help ease their burden and maintain connections with clinical trial participants, with 69% stating that they are leveraging technology for at-home patient care.

"With the onset of COVID-19, many clinical trial sites in the U.S. and around the world are facing enormous obstacles to maintaining trial continuity, and many patients are at risk of not being able to get their study medication, supplies or support they need," said Jim Murphy, CEO at Greenphire. "Greenphire is committed to assisting the important work of sites, sponsors and CROs, and to ensuring that clinical trial participants are supported either traditionally in the clinic, or now in their own homes. ConneX Patient Direct serves to ensure that clinical trials can continue safely and efficiently, and that patients can have peace of mind."

ConneX Patient Direct is available to sponsors and CROs worldwide, and provides coverage on six continents. The vehicles used for transportation will be cleaned and sanitized after each use, ensuring the safety of both healthcare workers and patients. Key services include:

Delivering critical medications

Sending needed medical equipment

Transporting healthcare workers to the patient's home to allow for needed services, such as blood draws or injections

To learn more about the ConneX Patient Direct service, visit www.greenphire.com

This new service is just one of the ways Greenphire is responding to the impact the global COVID-19 pandemic has had on clinical trials. The product innovation teams are leveraging new site survey feedback to prioritize a range of new solutions, bringing much needed site tools to engage with patients remotely. Greenphire will be announcing additional capabilities in the coming weeks.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard, eClinicalGPS and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

Media Contact

Amy Sitnick

215-609-4315

amy.sitnick@greenphire.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenphire-launches-extension-of-its-connex-solution-connex-patient-direct-as-trial-sites-seek-support-in-response-to-covid-19-301037094.html

SOURCE Greenphire