🌱 Greenport DWI Crash + Suffolk Times Person Of The Year

Happy Friday, North Fork! Let's get this day started off right. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in North Fork.

First, today's weather:

Windy; morning snow, 3-6". High: 35 Low: 25.

Here are the top 3 stories in North Fork today:

An 18-year-old from East Marion has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a parked car in Greenport earlier this week. On Monday night, Southold police arrested Victor Flores Romero for DWI (first offense), driving without a license, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. Flores Romero was evaluated for injuries at Eastern Long Island Hospital following the Main Street crash before being processed at Southold Town Police headquarters. (North Fork Patch) The Suffolk Times has named Gabby Stroup of the Southold Town Animal Shelter as its 2021 Person of the Year. Stroup's work at the shelter, which is managed by the North Fork Animal Welfare League, has resulted in finding homes for hundreds of dogs and puppies, many of which had come from so-called "high-kill" shelters in places like Georgia. One person shared a testimonial with the Times, stating that Stroup is "a great advocate for animal rights and getting puppies that would be euthanized adopted to great lives here on the North Fork." (Suffolk Times) Get out and about in the North Fork this weekend with some fun local events! Today, the Mattituck - Laurel Library is hosting a Friday Film screening a 1:30 p.m. and a lecture on the life of Lucille Ball at 6:00 p.m. Over the weekend, you can catch Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library's pop-up book sale and a VIP Blending Session winemaking experience at Sannino Vineyard. (North Fork Patch)

Today's North Fork Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in North Fork!

Story continues

Today in North Fork:

Teen Game Night At Southold Free Library (4:30 PM)

Lucille Ball: A Lecture At Mattituck - Laurel Library (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Due to the impending snowstorm and potential for difficult travel conditions, there will be a 2-hour delayed opening of all Town of Southold facilities today, Jan. 7 . (Town of Southold)

North Fork Women has canceled its First Friday Friends meeting, which was originally scheduled to meet today at Front Street Station in Greenport, due to the recent COVID surge. The group will hold its Annual Meeting on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. (Facebook)

The Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library is holding a pop-up book sale on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. (Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Bagels Lox Tefillin Men's Club (January 9)

Sannino Vineyard Wine & Doughnut Pairing (January 9)

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 11)

Add your event

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Horses Can Guide The Blind (Details)

Add your announcement

Gigs & services:

Reiki Sessions now available (Home or Office) (Details)

Add your gig or service

Loving the North Fork Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

That's it for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch