GreenPro Engaged by SME Association of Malaysia as Strategic Partner in Business Securitization and Capital Funding Services

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it has been engaged by SME Association of Malaysia as Strategic Partner in Business Securitization and Capital Funding Services to over 10,000 members across Malaysia.

The services cover the following areas:

  1. Corporate Growth Development

  2. Adoption of New Finance

  3. Entrepreneur Securitization

  4. Funding Strategy

GreenPro CEO DR.CK Lee said: "We are proud to accept this engagement as a strategic partner of SME Association Malaysia in participating in the National Recovery Plan. We believe GreenPro can actively contribute to the Plan by sharing our extensive experience in new finance and funding methodology throughout the Asia region."

The National President of SME Association of Malaysia, Mr. Ding Hong Sing said: "SME Association of Malaysia is the largest influencing and prominent body recognized by the government to involve in various national recovery initiatives. We believe our strategic partnership with GreenPro will be able to provide new finance investment platform to benefit our members."

About SME Association of Malaysia

SME Association of Malaysia was established on 13th July 1995 with the objectives of promoting, providing supports, services and solutions towards the best interest of small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses in Malaysia. Since the inception, the Association has been organizing numerous mega and international conferences, seminars, award, exhibition and localized projects to educate, elevate and expose its members as well as small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses in Malaysia.

The Association is also actively engaged in dialogs with the various ministries of Malaysian Government to reflect and provide feedback on the needs and improvement required for a stronger and more professional small and medium industries, enterprises and businesses, who represents 99.2% of the Malaysian economic establishment. (Website: www.smemalaysia.org)

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director
Greenpro Capital Corp.
Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com
Phone: +852-3111 7718

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

