The Greens have become the ‘Recession Party’

Scotland is now the only part of the UK where GDP is getting smaller - Jane Barlow/PA

Germany is teetering on the edge of recession, with output forecast to fall this year. Finland’s economy is losing momentum. Scotland is now the only part of the UK where GDP is getting smaller, and in Austria and Belgium economies are flat-lining.

What do these nations have in common? It is not a currency, nor are they all concentrated in one particular industry. Perhaps it is purely coincidence, but the Greens have joined all their governments. As environmental parties steadily grow in size and influence and form coalitions, the economies they are helping manage are starting to shrink. They could perhaps be renamed the “global recession party” – and very soon the voters are going to notice.

From the wilder fringes, Green parties have now become a major political force in much of the developed world. They have swapped demos for government ministries complete with chauffeur-driven cars, armies of civil servants, and real power.

In Germany, the Greens joined Olaf Scholz’s coalition in December 2021, with its joint leaders becoming Minister for Economic Affairs and Foreign Minister. In Finland, the Greens were part of Sanna Marin’s coalition government that held office until the elections this spring.

In Scotland, the Greens form part of Humza Yousaf’s government in Edinburgh after they were bought into government by his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon. In Austria, the Green leader Werner Kogler is a Vice Chancellor in the government, looking after the arts and culture portfolio, a post he has held since 2020. In Belgium, the Greens have been part of a six-party coalition that has been in power since 2020.

And in Ireland, the Greens have participated in government since 2020, in coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, with their leader Eamon Ryan serving as Minister for the Environment.

With so many Green politicians holding real power, we can perhaps begin to assess what their impact on the economy has been. And the main conclusions to draw are negative.

Following the upgrade to the UK’s growth figures last week, Germany is now firmly at the bottom of the G7’s league. The economy recorded zero growth in the latest quarter and it is expected to be in full-blown recession by the end of the year.

In Finland, the central bank now predicts a recession for 2023. In Scotland, the economy shrank by 0.3pc in the second quarter of the year. Austria was in recession last year, with the central bank only hoping for a 0.6pc expansion in 2023. And the Belgian economy is expected to slide into a recession this year, according to the country’s Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Of the group, only Ireland is doing well right now, with output expected to rise by 4.8pc during 2023.

Again, this may be circumstantial, yet whenever the Greens join the government, growth seems to slide. Ireland, of course, is the exception, but it is worth remembering that its GDP number can be very erratic since multinational companies report vast earnings in the country to take advantage of its low corporate tax rate, and those hyper-competitive taxes have also made it a magnet for foreign investment.

But should we really be surprised? In power, Green parties push, often as a pre-condition of joining a coalition, a set of policies that can cost business dear. In Germany, for example, they have contributed to the country’s energy crisis with their long-standing opposition to nuclear power generation, with huge climate levies, and an insistence on the installation of heat pumps to replace gas boilers across the country.

Austria has introduced strict climate targets, and is planning to be completely carbon neutral by 2040, regardless of the potential cost. This list goes on and on. Sure, we can debate the merits of these policies. But they are expensive, potentially ruinous to small business, and can lead to higher prices, lower wages, and fewer job opportunities.



Perhaps eco-fanatics won’t mind. Many don’t believe in economic growth, and are convinced that we should all produce and consume less. Advocates of degrowth want to reduce the “material size of the global economy”. If saving the planet means we all get a bit poorer, that is a price they will happily pay.

But the same is not true of the parties they are sharing power with. Mainstream Social Democrats, such as in Germany, or in Finland, leading red-green coalitions, still believe in growth. In reality, anyone sharing power with the Green parties will end up paying a huge price as companies close, tax revenues shrink, and the voters turn away from them.

With many Green parties holding at least a share of power for several years now it is clear that they are the Recession Party. Their policies impose such high burdens on businesses and consumers, with so many new levies, taxes, targets and regulations, that output starts to wilt under the onslaught.

Smaller firms, the engines of growth and employment, struggle with the blizzard of extra taxes, and are routinely ignored by politicians who have no time for any kind of commercial enterprise, and eventually give up. Big businesses decide to relocate much of their production somewhere more friendly.

People can vote for that if they want to, and mainstream parties can bring them into power. But they should not be under any illusions. Their economies will start to get smaller very quickly.

