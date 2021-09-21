Greens candidate looks to undecided voters in German leadership race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Annalena Baerbock once looked the person to beat in the race to become Germany's chancellor, winning over voters with her promise of a climate-friendly "new start" after 16 years of conservative rule.

But months after she briefly rose to the top of opinion polls, the Greens' candidate to succeed Angela Merkel has become an outsider in Sunday's national election.

Bearbock's campaign faltered after accusations of plagiarism https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-greens-leaders-credibility-hit-3-months-before-election-2021-07-01 that she has rejected, inaccuracies in her resume and a scandal over an undeclared bonus payment, and her hopes of victory are pinned largely on winning over undecided voters.

The Greens https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/baerbock-run-german-greens-chancellor-candidate-2021-04-19 now trail both Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats in opinion polls.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and conservative Armin Laschet have highlighted their government experience and their parties are part of an uneasy ruling "Grand Coalition."

Baerbock, 40, has been targeting voters who look for more than continuity and stability, and says there are two choices for voters.

"More of the same with the Grand Coalition, and it doesn't matter whether Olaf Scholz or Armin Laschet are in the chancellery, or do we want a proper new start, a government that is Green and that is what we will be fighting until the very last minute because time is running out?" she told a recent rally.

A London School of Economics graduate, and a member of the German parliament since 2013, Baerbock has struck a chord with younger voters with her uncompromising push for greener, more sustainable policy and economy.

A co-leader https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-greens-co-leader-defends-embattled-chancellor-candidate-2021-08-08 of the Greens since 2018, she represents the eastern state of Brandenburg in the Bundestag where she has focused on climate policy, economic affairs, energy and child poverty and has been involved in Germany's exit from coal. (Reporting by Tanya Wood and Lena Toepler, Writing by Tomasz Janowski, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to blame for Litvinenko's killing, European Court of Human Rights rules

    The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia "was responsible for the assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko" in London, England.Why it matters: Former KGB officer Litvinenko, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in 2006 after being poisoned in London with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope. Russia has always denied any involvement in his death.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they found: T

  • Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

    Libyan lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty. The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdullah Ablaihig, a spokesman for the legislature. Ablaihig said Dbeibah’s government would work as a caretaker government without giving a timeframe for the appointment of another government three months before parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24.

  • Poll finds nearly 80% of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

    A new poll has found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want President Mahmoud Abbas to resign, reflecting widespread anger over the death of an activist in security forces' custody and a crackdown on protests over the summer. The survey released Tuesday found support for Abbas' Hamas rivals remained high months after the 11-day Gaza war in May, when the Islamic militant group was widely seen by Palestinians as having scored a victory against a far more powerful Israel while the Western-backed Abbas was sidelined. The latest poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that 45% of Palestinians believe Hamas should lead and represent them, while only 19% said Abbas' secular Fatah deserved that role, showing only a slight shift in favor of Fatah over the last three months.

  • Former Fiat Chrysler chief Manley to head AutoNation

    1 U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Michael Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 Mike Manley after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure credited with saving Fiat, fell ill and died suddenly after succumbing to complications from surgery.

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Asia Investment Bank Changes in Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering moving its Asian investment banking operations into its global securities and advisory business as part of a wider overhaul by chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio to turn around the troubled bank.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in Ne

  • UN "disturbed" by U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers

    Several United Nations agencies on Tuesday expressed concern over the U.S. deportation of Haitian migrants and asylum seekers, Reuters reports.What they're saying: "While some people arriving at the border may not be refugees, anyone who ... claims to have a well-founded fear of being persecuted in their country of origin — they should have access to asylum and to have their claim assessed before being subjected to expulsion or deportation," said UN Refugee Agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo, per

  • Top U.S. Energy Official Sees ‘Unusual Partnerships’ for Nuclear

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s top energy official said the nuclear industry should broaden its business case beyond power markets in order to ensure its place in a carbon-free economy. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24

  • Evergrande Misses Loan Payments to Banks as Bond Deadlines Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group missed interest payments due Monday to at least two of its largest bank creditors, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Mi

  • U.N. concerned at U.S. pushbacks of migrants who may need asylum

    GENEVA (Reuters) -United Nations agencies on Tuesday voiced concern at the United States' deportation of migrants back to Haiti, saying that people massed along the border who feared violence or persecution at home had a right to seek asylum. A camp under a bridge over the Rio Grande on the border between Mexico and Texas has become the latest flashpoint for U.S. authorities seeking to stem a flow of migrants fleeing extreme violence or poverty in their home countries. The camp has held more than 12,000 migrants, most of them from Haiti, hoping to apply for asylum in the United States.

  • As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

    Angela Merkel, Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. “However, one female chancellor alone doesn’t make for emancipation.”

  • Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Trudeau entered Monday's election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled — but he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. The Liberal Party was leading or elected in 158 seats — one more than they won 2019, and 12 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Former Rand Paul aide, pardoned by Trump, charged with funneling Russian money into 2016 election

    Prosecutors do not name the candidate, but ex-President Donald Trump hosted a fundraiser that night at the Ritz-Carlton in Center City, Philadelphia.

  • Durham preparing 'very well-laid out' conspiracy charge, 'Russiagate' inquirer says

    A former top House Intelligence Committee investigator instrumental in revealing secrets behind the "Russiagate" controversy said the latest grand jury indictment in special counsel John Durham's inquiry offers a good view into a broader charge that may follow.

  • Republicans who let Trump ‘bully’ party will seal midterms defeat, GOP senator says

    Relitigating 2020 will not fuel a win in 2024, says Bill Cassidy, who cast a guilty vote at Trump impeachment trial over Capitol attackCalifornia recall shows Trump’s big lie is now GOP playbook Bill Cassidy talks with reporters during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/UPI/REX/Shutterstock One of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial warned on Sunday that the former president’s “bullying” of the party w

  • Wisconsin election investigator warns of subpoenas

    The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Mark Brnovich leads big in Arizona GOP Senate primary: Poll

    Mark Brnovich holds a commanding lead in the race for the Republican Senate nomination in Arizona, according to a new poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the state attorney general’s campaign.

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.