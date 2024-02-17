Greens criticised for ‘perverse’ call to ban Israel from sporting and music events

The call for Israel to be boycotted from cultural events has been criticised by Conservative politicians - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

The Green Party has been criticised for a “perverse and wrong-headed” social media post calling for Israel to be banned from international sporting and music events.

On Friday, the Greens posted a political advert on X, formerly known as Twitter, describing the actions it said were necessary to “stop the killing in Gaza”.

The advert said: “The human cost of the Israel-Gaza conflict is too high.”

In a series of “Green Party demands”, the party said it wanted to “bar Israel from sporting [and] music events”.

It also demanded an end to the arming of Israel, the prosecution of “war criminals” and the sanctioning of “Israel’s political leaders”.

The message accompanying the advert added: “The UK government must now call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages and political prisoners.”

The call for Israel to be boycotted from cultural events has been criticised by Conservative politicians.

Lord Pickles, a chair of Conservative Friends of Israel and the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, told The Telegraph: “The October 7 genocidal attack by Hamas began at a peaceful music festival, where Jews were murdered, raped and mutilated.

“The Green Party’s policy to boycott Israel, the only functioning democracy in the region and the victim of a vicious pogrom, is perverse and wrong-headed.”

‘Absolute nonsense’

Bob Blackman, the Tory MP for Harrow East, accused the Greens of speaking “absolute nonsense”.

“Israel is a democratic country and has every right to compete in sporting events [and] provide musical events,” he said.

Mr Blackman said the Green Party’s position showed why the bill currently passing through Parliament to stop public bodies boycotting Israel is necessary.

“It just panders to the Boycott, Disinvestment and Sanctions [BDS] regime, which presumably the Green Party support, which is one of the reasons we’re making it illegal for public bodies to do exactly that, to prevent Israel from [taking] its proper place in the world.”

Mr Blackman also said that Israel was the victim of double standards. “Israel is singled out by organisations and political groups around the world,” he said. “This is driven by Israel seeking to eliminate Hamas from ever being able to attack Israel again.

“The fact is that what is going on in terms of civilian casualties in Gaza is tragic, but what we do know is that Hamas uses them as human shields. There is naturally a problem that Israel faces in how to counter the terrorists who’ve got no interest in a ceasefire, far from it.”

A Green Party spokesman said: “Our call for a sports boycott is part of a wider strategy, including an end to arms sales, an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages, to help create the space for a political dialogue that must come to bring lasting peace and security to everyone in the region.

“Sports and other boycotts have proved effective in apartheid South Africa. Sports boycotts have been called for around events such as World Cups and the Olympics by the UK and other governments, political parties – including the Green Party – and campaign groups on numerous occasions involving many countries.

“As we said from the moment Hamas carried out its murderous attack on Israelis – nothing can justify such brutal violence. Hostages must be released immediately.”