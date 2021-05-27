Greens want to pull plug on North Sea oil industry, Sturgeon is warned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater - Green Party&#xa0;/PA&#xa0;
Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater - Green Party /PA

Nicola Sturgeon has been warned that handing Green MSPs jobs in her Government would spell "disaster" for Scottish businesses, as it emerged that a frontrunner to become a minister believes the oil and gas sector should be shut down as soon as next year.

Lorna Slater, the Green co-leader, claimed the SNP’s approach to North Sea oil and gas extraction amounted to "maximum destroying of the planet" and said there was a need to "pick a date" to entirely kill off the industry.

In an obscure online interview, filmed late last year and unearthed by The Telegraph, Ms Slater suggested the timeframe for ending a sector that supports 100,000 jobs could be "two or five years".

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman yesterday left the door ajar to potential income tax hikes on the middle classes as part of a possible power-sharing deal with the Greens, just weeks after the SNP was elected on a manifesto promise to freeze rates and bands for five years.

While he said he "did not forsee" the SNP abandoning its tax pledge, he admitted there would be an "ongoing dialogue" with the Greens and added: "we're not going to give a running commentary."

The Greens, who back large hikes in income tax for wealthier Scots and replacing council tax with a levy based on property values that would also drive up bills for the better-off, insisted their radical manifesto would "set the context" for power-sharing talks.

Ms Sturgeon has signalled her willingness to compromise to strike a "groundbreaking" deal with the Greens, and has confirmed their MSPs could be handed ministerial roles under a formal pact.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, warned yesterday that allowing Greens into Government would cement the impression that the SNP held the private sector in contempt.

"Instead of bringing in business people who understand how to create jobs, it’s the Greens who may get a seat around the First Minister’s table," he said.

"A Green party that doesn’t even believe in economic growth and is willing to risk the tens of thousands of jobs supported by our oil and gas industry.

"A nationalist coalition with the Greens is a disaster for anyone who was hoping to see an end to the SNP’s anti-business approach."

It is understood that Scottish business representatives have been privately alarmed at the prospect of Green MSPs wielding power, due to their unapologetic anti-capitalist agenda and far-left policies.

In the interview filmed with a PhD politics student, which has been viewed fewer than 100 times, Ms Slater made clear that she believed the SNP were far too cautious in areas such as the environment and independence.

She called for the pound to be ditched immediately if Scotland was to leave the UK and criticised the SNP for planning to maintain the "terrible" monarchy and a "neoliberal economic system".

"Far from that being a cautious or sensible thing to do, we think that that’s pretty near suicidal," Ms Slater said.

"Continuing to operate the economy the way it has been run is morally wrong because it leaves so many people suffering, and dangerous because it means that we are destroying our own life support system on this planet."

She also claimed voters were "fed up" with the SNP for "not making actual practical plans" for dealing with the climate crisis, saying they merely "set targets then walk away from them".

On the monarchy, she said she "didn't see any point" of the Queen and claimed hereditary power was "part of the problem". She added: "I think it’s a terrible way to represent your country so I’m not in favour.”

However, Ms Slater, who is Canadian, outlined just three reasons that had inspired her determination to break up the 314-year-old union: nuclear weapons, Westminster’s first-past-the-post voting system, and the existence of the House of Lords.

Speaking yesterday to the BBC, Ms Slater highlighted a cross-party deal in New Zealand where Greens had control of the climate change and housing portfolios as an "interesting model to look at".

Liam Kerr, energy spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the SNP’s "potential coalition" with the Greens "is looking more reckless by the day".

He added: "The Greens don’t hide their outright disdain for the North Sea oil and gas sector. Countless other business sectors too will be worried at the economic damage the Greens could cause.

"Lorna Slater’s ideas are downright dangerous. In the middle of a pandemic, the Greens co-leader would wreck our economy and tear our country and its institutions apart."

A spokesman for the Scottish Greens said it was "no secret" that the Greens had a different vision of independence to the SNP.

He added: "But what an independent Scotland should look like is a discussion for the debate ahead of the referendum, and has no relevance to cooperation talks on the governance of Scotland for the next five years.

"The Scottish Greens manifesto sets the context for the talks, which includes plans to invest in renewable energy, public transport, warm homes and restoring nature."

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Outdoor Sconces That Will Shine Year Round

    AD's favorite pieces are studies in form and function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • SNP and Scottish Greens in talks that could bring new independence referendum

    Nicola Sturgeon has announced talks with the pro-separation Scottish Greens over a co-operation deal to support her minority government and deliver another independence referendum. The First Minister said the SNP and Greens would discuss "specific policy areas" and "shared objectives" where they can co-operate after she failed to win an outright majority in this month's Holyrood election. This will initially involve "formal processes of consultation" between the two parties but could lead in the longer term to Green ministers being appointed in her government. Ms Sturgeon said they would work together on plans that were outside the SNP's "comfort zones", raising the prospect of her adopting a series of radical Green policies on hiking taxes, banning country sports and hitting North Sea oil and gas. But she also confirmed that an "obvious point of agreement" between the two parties was delivering another separation referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • Disney World's 'It's A Small World' Comes to Life With This New Board Game

    We bet that song is stuck in your head now isn't it?

  • Grilled Greens Are the Secret to a Better Summer Salad

    This is no wilty bummer of a side dish; we’re talking lightly charred lettuce that’s smoky, crisp, and perfectly designed to serve a group.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Airbus ramps up production as it eyes post-Covid recovery

    The world's largest planemaker says demand from the crisis-hit airline sector will reach pre-Covid levels by 2025.

  • TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

    ‘My family is gone! By the end of this flu season most of you will be dead!’ the anguished father yells in a viral TikTok video

  • Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo highlighted their banks' efforts to waive fees and offer more affordable accounts after Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked them over the costs. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who bore the brunt of Warren's ire during Wednesday's Senate hearing, said his bank waived $400 million in overdraft fees for customers who asked for help since the pandemic began.

  • No Tokyo Games for rugby sevens gold medalist Emilee Cherry

    Emilee Cherry won’t be at the Tokyo Olympics to help Australia defend the gold medal it won in women's rugby sevens at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Cherry, a former women’s sevens player of the year, gave birth to a daughter in 2019 but made a return to rugby in pursuit of another Olympics. “I have had some incredible experiences throughout my rugby journey, from debuting in 2012, a gold medal win in Rio, and the birth of my daughter Alice,” Cherry said in a Rugby Australia statement.

  • Anti-vaxxer arrested after plowing through Tennessee vaccination site

    Protests have cropped up across the country at Covid vaccine sites

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • Democrats push bill allowing college athletes to organize

    College athletes would have the right to organize and collectively bargain with schools and conferences under a bill introduced Thursday by Democrats in the House and Senate. Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) announced the College Athletes Right to Organize Act. “Big-time college sports haven’t been ‘amateur’ for a long time, and the NCAA has long denied its players economic and bargaining rights while treating them like commodities,” Murphy said in a statement.

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments