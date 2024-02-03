Greensboro city leaders respond to arrest of IRC director
Greensboro city leaders respond to arrest of IRC director
Greensboro city leaders respond to arrest of IRC director
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
A stealth startup led by ex-Blue Origin leaders, focused on harvesting resources from the moon, has quietly closed a sizable new tranche of funding, according to regulatory documents. Interlune, a startup that’s been around for at least three years but has made almost zero public announcements about its tech, has raised $15.5 million in new funding and aims to close another $2 million. A representative for Interlune declined to comment on this story.
Whether you come from a long line of 49ers fans or are newly devoted to the Chiefs (hi, Swifties!) there's something cute for every football lover.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
There's trouble in Cybertruck city, and this time it's a feature already on some trucks, not one waiting to be downloaded: The aero wheel covers that cement the futuristic look of the Cybertruck haven't been playing nice with the specially designed Goodyear Wrangler tires. Aero covers usually only cover the metal wheel. In the Cybertruck's case, there's a hard plastic cover molded to look like it has seven single spokes covering the 20-inch metal wheel's seven double spokes.
It seems many of the players front office personnel believed could or would become available over this transaction period simply are not for the taking.
When teens are blowing their allowance on (or begging for) "it" items like Stanley tumblers or skin care, what should parents do?
Get the right tools so that you can get out of the kitchen and in front of the TV — even if it's just for the commercials.
Pilaf, the “Feud” actress’s pint-size pooch, made the rounds with her in NYC this week, including on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
With tax season comes a lot of financial anxiety. Here's why — and how to get through it.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Andretti issues a response after Formula 1 rejects the team's entry bid for the 2025 season.
The stories you need to start your day: The child tax credit bill moves to the Senate, Black History Month and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Instagram Threads will adopt another Twitter/X feature: Trends, the company has confirmed. In a reply to a user on the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that work on such a feature was in the works, responding that "we are working on surfacing trends" -- a feature that would make the X rival even more competitive offering in terms of providing access to more real-time news and information. Threads, to date, has been criticized by some who felt the app's "For You" algorithm prioritized creators and posts from those they didn't follow and don't care about.
Tennessee and Virginia are ready to take the fight to the NCAA.
This week's headlines, now in video form!
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
LSU Shreveport's Kyle Blankenship has both the men's and women's basketball teams in postseason contention.