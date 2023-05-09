Greensboro firefighters called to hotel building overnight

TheStreet.com

While modern airlines can have the capacity to run flights upward of 20 hours without stopping for a refuel, the title of the longest flight in the world changes constantly depending on what is profitable to run commercially. Historically, that title was set in 1997 with the nearly 7,400-mile trek between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to the O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) in Johannesburg taking more than 20 hours when traveling in the southeastern direction. While airlines will periodically run flights with longer flight times, they are more often shows of "look what we can do" rather than something that's commercially viable to keep running given the high number of flights to the same destinations on partner airlines.