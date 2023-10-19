Greensboro man shows up to traffic court, gets charged with murder

A man from Greensboro appeared in traffic court in Montgomery County and was charged with murder on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Demario Antwan McDonald, 39, was arrested by part-time Sergeant Jeff Branch in traffic court on Oct. 13. Branch learned he had an outstanding murder warrant from Richmond County relating to an August 30 shooting that killed James Edward Pankey in Ellerbe.

McDonald was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was held before being picked up by law enforcement from Richmond County.

After more than three decades in law enforcement, Branch says the incident was a first for him.

“I came to help out with traffic court, and I got a murder suspect,” Branch said.

Branch went on to say that McDonald was taken into custody without incident and was very cooperative.

McDonald is currently in the Richmond County jail, charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. His first court date will be Wednesday, Nov. 1.

