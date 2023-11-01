Greensboro police investigate two separate shootings overnight

TechCrunch

Network and security giant Cloudflare and password manager maker 1Password said hackers briefly targeted their systems following a recent breach of Okta's support unit. Both Cloudflare and 1Password said their recent intrusions were linked to the Okta breach, but that the incidents did not affect their customer systems or user data. "We immediately terminated the activity, investigated, and found no compromise of user data or other sensitive systems, either employee-facing or user-facing," said 1Password chief technology officer Pedro Canahuati in a blog post.