Greensboro police investigating a homicide

A U.K. parliamentary committee that's investigating the opportunities and challenges unfolding around artificial intelligence has urged the government to reconsider its decision not to introduce legislation to regulate the technology in the short term -- calling for an AI bill to be a priority for ministers. The government should be moving with "greater urgency" when it comes to legislating to set rules for AI governance if ministers' ambitions to make the U.K. an AI safety hub are to be realized, committee chair, Greg Clark, writes in a statement today accompanying publication of an interim report which warns the approach it has adopted so far "is already risking falling behind the pace of development of AI". "Our view is that this would help, not hinder, the prime minister’s ambition to position the UK as an AI governance leader," the report continues.