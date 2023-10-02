Greensboro police investigating homicide that happened outside of high school football game
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action in Week 4.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
What can we make of the four wild-card series before the games get underway Tuesday?
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
The Bills continue to rack up points, but it's tough for fantasy managers to get in on the party outside of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
These three players should dominate Week 5's waiver wire adds.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
McCaffrey's among the 49ers greats just 18 games into his career in San Francisco.
The MLB postseason field is set. Now it's time to rank the 12 teams that will spend October battling for all the marbles.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Buck Showalter couldn't turn around the tragic 2023 Mets, and it cost him his job.