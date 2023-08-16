Greensboro road closed after accident
Greensboro road closed after accident
Greensboro road closed after accident
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Lamborghini will preview its first electric car (and its fourth model line) with a concept due out on August 18. The EV will offer a 2+2 seating layout.
Viewed today, the vintage sci-fi TV show Lost in Space was a hoot. If your startup’s focused on AI and satellite data streams, listen up! You have just five days left to apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off taking place September 19 on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21.
"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Ford's wireless charging patent places inductive coils under the road surface, which would allow EVs to charge while driving.
The biggest news stories this morning: Another Internet Archive lawsuit, SBF in jail and Apple loves Messi.
All eyes were on San Francisco this week as critics and supporters of deploying self-driving cars on public roads awaited a vote from the California Public Utilities Commission. Tl;dr: it was a win for the autonomous vehicle industry. If you haven't been following, the CPUC approved the last remaining permits to Cruise and Waymo, giving the two companies the green light to offer commercial robotaxi services across San Francisco 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wear this beauty to the beach or out to dinner — it's lightweight, versatile and 45% off right now.
These clippers 'cut like a hot knife through butter,' reports one of over 31,000 five-star reviewers.
Regulators with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are opening a probe involving a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model Y. The accident, occurring on July 19, found a Tesla striking a tractor-trailer truck in Virginia, fatally wounding the driver of the automobile. These regulators believe that the 57-year-old Tesla driver was relying on the company’s advanced driver assistance programs at the time of the accident.
A 1957 Mercury Montclair four-door hardtop sedan with optional Turnpike V8, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for 40% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
This week's podcast sees us recap the Toyota Land Cruiser reveal from the ground, cover a lot of other news and drive some other hybrid Toyotas.
Here’s what to know about full coverage car insurance, how it protects you financially, and whether it makes sense for you.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino claims that the company formerly known as Twitter is almost breaking even. This is a surprising declaration, given the company's financial struggles since its acquisition by Elon Musk. Ad revenue is plummeting as brands pause spending on the platform, and X has gone to desperate lengths to get more cash flow -- remember when we all got rate limited for not subscribing to Twitter Blue?
Stocks rose Thursday as the July US inflation report showed prices increased more than in June.
Oscar Valdez fell into a depression after losing to Shakur Stevenson last year, then suffered back-to-back rib injuries.
Just over a year after she had surgery to repair a torn ACL, Paige Bueckers is back.