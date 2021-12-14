Greensboro teen charged with fatal shooting of Raleigh high school student

Greensboro police have arrested a teen in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Raleigh boy last month.

Julius Jurrell Burley, 18, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, the Greensboro Police Department announced Monday.

Police responded Nov. 12 to a reported shooting on Central Avenue in east Greensboro, where they found O’Neal dead.

O’Neal, a Millbrook High School sophomore, had been staying in Greensboro for a few weeks at the time, police said previously.

O’Neal wore the number 33 as a wide receiver and linebacker for the junior varsity team at one point, according to the school.

“Everybody is like, ‘what in the world?” Matilda Perry, O’Neal’s cousin, previously told The News & Observer. “They can’t believe it because Chris don’t bother nobody.”

Perry described O’Neal as a respectful, shy teen.

“He has always been mellow and kind of [kept] to himself,” she said.