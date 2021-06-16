Greensburg appoints detective sergeant within police force

Jun. 16—Greensburg's police department has a new detective sergeant.

Det. Charles Irvin was promoted and sworn into his new position during Monday's city council meeting.

Irvin has been with the police department for several years — the last five years working as a detective, according to police Chief Robert Stafford.

The promotion will increase Irvin's salary from $83,028 to $85,795, city officials said.

Several promotions have taken place in the police department over the past few years following the resignation of Chief Chad Zucco last year. In July, Stafford was promoted to police chief, after spending about four years as captain. At the time of his promotion, Stafford had been with the police department for 32 years.

In response to Stafford's promotion, Shawn Denning in September was promoted to and sworn in as captain. Denning joined the department in 2008 and worked his way up to sergeant in 2017. The following year, Denning was promoted to lieutenant.

Early this year, two police officers were promoted within the department as officials still worked to fill gaps left by Zucco's resignation. In February, Donald Cole was promoted to lieutenant from sergeant and patrolman Reginald Harbarger Jr. to sergeant.

Irvin's promotion was unanimously accepted by members of Greensburg City Council. The promotion went into effect Monday.

