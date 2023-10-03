Greensburg dog walker hit by drunk SUV driver, police say

Oct. 3—A woman who was walking her dog in Greensburg was hit by an intoxicated driver moments after she threatened to call police because she saw the person stumble out of a bar and get behind the wheel of an SUV, according to court papers.

The driver — Shannon Leigh Ryan, 31, of Rostraver — is awaiting a preliminary hearing next week on charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and related offenses. She was jailed last week on $15,000 bail.

City police were called to West Otterman Street near the courthouse on Aug. 30 at 1:25 a.m. The dog walker told police she saw Ryan and a man leave a bar and could tell that Ryan was heavily intoxicated and could barely walk, according to court papers.

The dog walker told police Ryan hit her and the dog with the SUV before driving off toward North Main Street. Jeannette police located the SUV around 1:50 a.m. with Ryan in the driver's seat. The SUV was dirty but had a clean spot and two scratches on the hood, according to court papers.

Ryan denied being involved in the incident and appeared intoxicated, police reported. Surveillance video showed Ryan drive the SUV toward the dog walker before it goes out of view, according to court papers. The SUV then drives away quickly, almost hitting a car.

Police did not say in court papers if the dog walker or canine were hurt. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12. Ryan did not have an attorney in court papers.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .