Greensburg father accused of leaving 3-year-old home alone with drugs, guns captured

A Greensburg father who was wanted for leaving his small child home alone with drugs and loaded guns within reach was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Patrick Brundidge, 28, was on the run after police were called to an Eastmont Drive apartment for a welfare check March 22. He’s now in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $100,000 bail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greensburg couple charged with child endangerment; man wanted, considered armed and dangerous

Police found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in plain view, three guns and between 4,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents. All of the items were within reach of a 3-year-old girl, who police said was home alone. They said the child’s mother, Shayna Barner, admitted it was not the first time the she was left at home alone.

Barner was taken into custody and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail.

According to police, the toddler is safe and is now staying with other family members.

Brundidge and Barner, who are both charged with child endangerment, are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Thursday.

