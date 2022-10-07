Greensburg man accused of 2019 rape at Linn Run State Park

Oct. 7—A Greensburg man is accused by state police of driving a then-17-year-old girl to Linn Run State Park and raping her, according to court papers.

Troopers said they found DNA evidence on a shirt the accuser was wearing that is likely from Tyler A. Mastro, 22. He was arrested this week on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The girl reported the encounter to state police in December 2019. She said Mastro invited her to the park, which is off Route 30 at the border of Westmoreland and Somerset counties, and they drove to a parking lot atop the summit in Lincoln Township, Somerset County.

Police said Mastro raped the girl in his vehicle despite her repeatedly asking him to stop, according to a complaint. He then drove her home.

Mastro cannot be excluded as a potential contributor to DNA found on the shirt the girl said she was wearing at the time, according to court papers. During an interview with police, Mastro said he had sexual contact with her but denied raping her.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. He is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 18.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .