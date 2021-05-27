Greensburg man accused in 4-mile, high-speed chase that police said ended at his home

May 27—A Greensburg man is accused by state police of leading troopers on a high-speed, 4-mile chase along Route 30 early Thursday that ended at the suspect's home, according to court papers.

Police said Brandon Jeremiah Thomas, 23, was intoxicated when he drove more than 100 mph during the pursuit. He is charged with fleeing from police, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Troopers were on patrol at the intersection of Route 30 and Georges Station Road in Hempfield just before 3 a.m. when they reported spotting a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding westbound on the highway. Police said they attempted a traffic stop but the driver went through a red light and continued on Route 30.

The driver exited onto Route 136 and led troopers through numerous streets and alleys in Greensburg. Police said Thomas failed to stop at four stop signs, three red lights and didn't signal properly nine times during the chase while speeding through city streets.

He turned off the SUV's head and tail lights multiple times in what investigators described as an effort to conceal his location, according to court papers. The pursuit ended when Thomas parked outside a house on South Washington Avenue, which is listed as his address in court documents.

His blood-alcohol content was 0.104%, police said. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Thomas is free on $7,500 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for June 8.

He was sentenced in May 2017 to five years of probation and intermediate punishment on two cases involving charges of fleeing from police and receiving stolen property, according to online court records. He was ordered to have a drug and alcohol evaluation as part of the sentence.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .