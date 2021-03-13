Greensburg man accused of attempting to smuggle Xanax pills and painkillers into prison

Mar. 13—Westmoreland County Prison guards processing an incoming inmate are credited with thwarting an attempt to smuggle about 100 anti-anxiety and painkiller pills into the lockup, according to court documents.

Jamel C. Miles, 33, of Greensburg was arraigned this week on multiple criminal counts of attempt to deliver controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and illegal possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in connection with the alleged attempt March 3.

According to county Det. James Williams, Miles was being processed into the prison after his arrest by Greensburg police for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he failed to post $25,000 bond.

Williams reported booking officer David Tucci noticed Miles was carrying a small back pack and found plastic bags inside containing multiple pills including 75 Xanax tablets, an anti-anxiety medication, and 16 pink oxycodone pills.

Williams reported in court documents that the amount of contraband discovered "indicated that due to the separate packaging and the amount involved, it was indicating it was for delivery rather than mere possession."

Prison Warden Bryan Kline noted Friday that when prisoners are booked at the Hempfield lockup officers search all of their belongings and they are strip searched.

"Thirdly, they have to go through a body scan," Kline added.

Miles bond was increased from $25,000 to $50,000 with the new charges added. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 19.

Between 2018 and 2019, Miles served a nine- to 23-month sentence at the jail for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, terroristic threats, according to online court dockets.

He was sentenced for two 2018 incidents when he assaulted a woman at the Hempfield Heights apartment complex and fired a handgun at a maintenance man who attempted to intercede. The sentence also included a penalty on assault charges related to his guilty plea for spitting on three jail guards in October 2018 after he arrived at the prison after his arrest.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .