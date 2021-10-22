Greensburg man accused of inappropriately touching 2nd girl

Oct. 22—A Greenburg man who was arrested in June in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a 9-year-old girl was arraigned Thursday on similar charges involving a 13-year-old girl, according to court papers.

John Harry Patak III, 30, was arraigned Thursday on charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment.

Greensburg police said a 13-year-old girl reported in June being touched inappropriately a year earlier by Patak. The girl told investigators that she was 12 when he touched her chest and rubbed his body against her, according to court papers.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in the case. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.

Patak was arrested in June in connection with a sexual assault on a 9-year-old girl, according to court papers.

The girl told police Patak touched her genitals on more than one occasion, waking her up. When officers went to Patak's apartment to speak with him, they found one bed with pink sheets and a comforter and other items appearing to belong to a girl in his bedroom, according to court papers.

He is awaiting court action in that case on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and related offenses.

Probation officials are seeking to revoke his participation in a probationary program in connection with an August 2020 incident. Greensburg police charged him with child endangerment and animal cruelty after authorities said they found a boy alone in his apartment in deplorable conditions. One of two dogs rescued from there defecated part of a toothbrush and neither had food or water in the apartment that police said had a carpet soaked with dog urine, according to court papers.

He was admitted into the probationary program for one year in February.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .