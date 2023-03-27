Greensburg man accused of luring child allegedly told police he ‘used to be a bad guy’

A Greensburg man is behind bars after officials said he lured a missing child into his car while she was riding her bike near the store where he worked.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the 11-year-old girl was reported missing from Youngwood on Sunday and was last seen riding her bike, which was found near the BFS gas station. The Westmoreland County Bloodhound Team detected the girl’s scent near that location.

Investigators learned that the girl had an iPad with her and pinged her location to a home in Latrobe. She was found at the house a short time later.

According to officials, the child allegedly told police she walked to the Dollar General and was confronted by Keith Lilliock, 43, who told her he would drive her to where she needed to go once he closed the store for the night.

Surveillance video from the store shows Lilliock talked with the child for more than 20 minutes.

Officials said Lilliock drove her to his home in South Greensburg where he went into for about five minutes.

The victim allegedly told police that Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house in Latrobe.

Troopers said Lilliock told police he offered the child a ride but denied touching her. He also told troopers he used to be a bad guy but he’s a born-again Christian and found Jesus.

Lilliock is charged with felony counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children. He was denied bond and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

