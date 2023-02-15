Greensburg man accused by police of inappropriate contact with teen

Feb. 15—A Greensburg man was arrested Tuesday on police accusations that he inappropriately touched a teenage girl for a period of about two years.

Charles J. Murphy, 41, is charged with aggravated indecent assault, child endangerment and related offenses.

Greensburg police said the girl detailed the situation during an interview last month, according to court papers. She said Murphy repeatedly touched her chest and genitals between when she was 13 and 15. At one point, he apologized to her and the groping stopped for a time, but then it resumed, she told authorities.

Murphy requested an attorney when police tried to interview him. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail.

A Feb. 23 preliminary hearing is set.

