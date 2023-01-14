Greensburg man accused of trading explicit images with 16-year-old girl

Jan. 13—A Greensburg man is charged with possession of child pornography, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation and related violations after he and a 16-year-old girl allegedly shared explicit images of themselves with each other.

Greensburg police said Paul Michael Fogle, 37, requested in December that the girl send him photographs in which she was naked and videos that showed her engaging in a sexual act. Police said in court documents that they determined the images had been sent from the girl's phone to Fogle via Facebook Messenger.

Messages between the two included Fogle telling the girl, "send me other videos and I will send some to u to," according to the complaint filed by police. Police said the girl's phone contained explicit images of Fogle.

Fogle and the girl also sent each other links from online pornography sites, according to court documents.

Police began investigating after receiving a ChildLine report.

Greensburg police also charged Fogle with drug-related offenses. According to court documents, they found four marijuana plants and a heat lamp for growing them in Fogle's basement during a Friday morning search of his home.

Fogle was arraigned before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan, who set bail at $75,000 for the pornography-related charges and $5,000 for the drug-related charges.

Fogle was unable to post bail and was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .