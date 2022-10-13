Channel 11 Exclusive: Greensburg man accused of using hammer to damage cars

A Greensburg man is in jail and facing even more criminal charges after police said Troy Konieczny smashed cars with a claw hammer and then allegedly threatened neighbors with a knife all because police say his neighbors didn’t come his party.

”He bought them some alcohol just to show them he was a good guy. When no one showed up, he began drinking himself and decided to go outside on the street with a claw hammer and smashed out all of their windows,” Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning said.

Greensburg police released video from the night it happened on West Otterman Street.

In the video, you can see the suspect waving a knife as he shouts: “I told you all to come and party or die.”

A neighbor is seen confronting him moments after police said he smashed all of those parked cars.

”One of the victims did come outside with a hockey stick in his hand to try to stop him from causing more damage. He had a knife in his hand, was wearing a jester hat and made statements, ‘You guys didn’t come to my party, I want you to die,’” Denning said.

A victim said the damage to her SUV is upward of $2,000.

”There were six vehicles with windows smashed out and various amounts of damage to each vehicle, some the side mirrors smashed out, windshields smashed out, side windows broken, dents in the doors, rear windows, considerable amount of damage to these vehicles,” Denning said.

As police were arresting the suspect for the smashing spree, they said he got upset with his neighbors for not showing up to a birthday party for his brother, whom he claimed was Jesus Christ.

”We hope to get him the help he needs so we don’t continue to (…) have issues in that neighborhood. It’s scary for the neighbors, himself and the officers,” Denning said.

