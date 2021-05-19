Greensburg man arrested in 2019 pharmacy robbery

May 19—A Greensburg man was arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from an armed robbery nearly two years ago at a Youngwood pharmacy, according to court papers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Cervo, 31, the same day — Sept. 16, 2019 — and he recently was picked up on robbery and theft charges.

State police were called to Hayden's Pharmacy on North Fourth Street at 1:30 p.m. and told by witnesses that they recognized the robber as Cervo, a relative of a customer, according to court papers.

Employees told police the suspect was wearing a mask, carrying a long gun and demanded narcotics while pointing the weapon at three workers. One witness said she recognized Cervo's voice and the robber appeared to be favoring his left arm, on which she knew he recently had surgery, according to court papers.

He fled with narcotic painkillers in a red Kia Soul, police said. The suspect's father told investigators that Cervo was complaining earlier in the day about needing painkillers and left the house in the Kia Soul saying he was going to find some, according to court papers.

Cervo's whereabouts for the last 20 months was unclear. Police said in court papers that he had ties in Ohio. A Westmoreland County judge issued a detainer for him May 10, but it was unclear where he had been arrested, according to online court records.

He was arraigned and waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to online court records. His attorney declined to comment. A formal arraignment is set for July.

He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .