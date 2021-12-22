Greensburg man charged with directing woman to record video of sex act with child wants case dismissed

Dec. 22—A Greensburg man awaiting trial on charges that he directed his ex-girlfriend to have sex with a child and record the act now contends the case is based on an improper police search of his cell phone.

A new lawyer for Charles Jason Hunter, 35, in court documents made public this week argued that a search warrant police obtained during the 2018 investigation did not include his client's cell phone, which was later found and examined by authorities prior to criminal charges being filed. He wants a judge to dismiss the charges.

Both Hunter and Corby Jo Kinzey, 28, of Greensburg, were charged with rape of a child, possession of child pornography and other offenses in connection with an incident in November 2018. Police said Hunter urged Kinzey to have sexual relations with a 5-year-old boy and record video of the act. In a separate case, Hunter was also charged with raping Kinzey.

Police viewed the video that was sent to the mother of Hunter's current girlfriend and, according to court records, found text messages between the two about the sex video involving the child.

"Without the tainted evidence, the commonwealth will be unable to proceed with any charges in either case," wrote attorney Douglas S. Sepic, who represents Hunter.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani scheduled a Jan. 19 hearing on the suppression motion.

Hunter has been in custody without bond since his arrest in late 2018.

Kinzey is scheduled to plead guilty on Jan. 3.

A third woman, Amanda Smith, Hunter's girlfriend at the time of his arrest, is free on nominal bail as she awaits trial on possession of child pornography and disseminating video of a child sex act. Police said Smith, 32, of Loyalhanna, shared the sex video with Hunter's mother, who reported the incident to police.

