Greensburg man charged in meat cleaver attack

Aug. 21—A Greensburg man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in connection with a stabbing at his home that left another man hospitalized with several wounds, according to court papers.

City police and Westmoreland County detectives said Liwu Tian, 57, admitted through an interpreter that he lost a fight with the other man and retrieved a meat cleaver from the kitchen, stabbing him with it several times.

Investigators were called to the North Main Street home at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 15 and found several witnesses who identified Tian, who had an identification card from California, as the attacker, referring to him as "Old Man," according to court papers. They reported finding Tian in an upstairs bedroom with blood on his hands and feet and a pair of bloody shorts lying on a bed.

"Tian stated that (the wounded man) has been giving him a hard time for almost a week now, and he just could not take it anymore," police wrote in an affidavit.

The wounded man was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of multiple wounds on his back and the back of his head, police said. The meat cleaver was recovered in the kitchen.

Tian was being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

