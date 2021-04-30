Greensburg man charged with raping toddler

Apr. 29—A Greensburg man was arrested by state troopers Thursday, charged with raping a toddler two years ago, according to court documents.

James A. Swanson, 44, was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and rape of a child. State police say the assaults occurred on multiple occasions, involving a three-year-old boy in 2019, according to court documents.

Swanson was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing May 11.

According to court documents filed by Trooper David Wineland, the investigation actually began in August 2019 when troopers met with an unnamed adult witness who requested a meeting because they suspected Swanson was sexually abusing the toddler as a result of sexually-explicit statements made by the child.

The alleged abuse occurred at a residence in Hempfield.

Swanson later agreed to meet with troopers and, during the interview, denied having any sexual contact with the child, Wineland said.

Wineland reported in court documents filed Thursday that, after denying the assault, Swanson abruptly ended the interview and told troopers he was going to hire an attorney.

According to police reports, during an Aug. 19 forensic interview at a Child's Place in North Huntingdon "the victim didn't make any disclosures."

A medical examination two days later also had "negative results," Wineland reported.

Later in 2020, the adult witness who initially accused Swanson again approached troopers alleging the child again had made explicit statements in front of other adults indicating Swanson had sexually assaulted him.

In a meeting with county children and youth services workers, troopers reported in court documents Swanson again denied any wrongdoing and told investigators he "strongly" believes the child was being coached.

Wineland reported he interviewed a licensed psychologist from Greensburg who has been providing therapy to the child since August 2019. According to court documents, the child has made the sexual statements during some the therapy sessions.

Court records state the therapist told Wineland "the victim has developmental delays and isn't capable of being coached."

Swanson has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to online court dockets.

Swanson's private attorney, Marco F. Sylvania of Greensburg, declined comment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .