Greensburg man charged with sexually assaulting girl

Jun. 22—A Greensburg man in a probationary program on child endangerment and cruelty to animals charges was arrested Sunday, charged with sexually assaulting a girl, according to court papers.

John Harry Patak III, 30, is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors and related offenses.

City police were notified of the accusations Saturday. The girl's age was redacted from court paperwork, but the charges indicate she was younger than 13.

The girl told police Patak touched her genitals on more than one occasion, waking her up, according to court papers. When officers went to Patak's apartment to speak with him, they found one bed with pink sheets and comforter and other items appearing to belong to a girl in his bedroom.

He denied touching the girl inappropriately, police said. Authorities believe there may be more accusers.

Patak was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

Patak was charged with child endangerment in October after police said they found a boy alone in his apartment in deplorable conditions, and one of two dogs rescued from there defecated part of a toothbrush, according to court papers. He was admitted into a probationary program for one year in February on charges connected to the incident, according to online court records.

The dogs, both of which appeared to be German shepherd mixes, were surrendered to an animal shelter. Neither had food or water at the apartment, where police said they found the carpet soaked with dog urine.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .