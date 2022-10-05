Greensburg man faces prison in Ohio prostitution case

Oct. 5—A Greensburg man pleaded guilty last month in Ohio court to attempted compelling prostitution and failure to follow a police order after a grand jury indicted him for attempting to have sex with a minor, according to court papers.

Louis Rosensteel, 56, is facing a potential state prison sentence as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors and he will be required to register as a sex offender, court records indicate.

The indictment was filed in May in connection with a Jan. 5 incident in which Columbiana County grand jurors determined that a police officer was posing as the minor Rosensteel was attempting to meet for sex . The indictment did not say how Rosensteel contacted the person who he believed was a child or the age or gender of the purported child.

Grand jurors also determined that Rosensteel fled after police told him to stop. Three other related charges will be dismissed as part of a plea bargain approved in court Sept. 22, according to court papers.

He has been free on $25,000 and could face a maximum sentence of 18 months and a mandatory probationary term, according to court filings. He is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.

Neither Rosensteel nor his attorney could be reached.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .