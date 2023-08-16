Greensburg man facing charges after allegedly stabbing victim with meat cleaver

A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, after allegedly stabbing someone with a meat cleaver several times in Greensburg Monday.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Greensburg police were called to a home in the 400 block of North Main Street on Aug. 15 for a reported stabbing.

Emergency responders found a victim inside the home with multiple stabs wounds to the head and back. Police saw the suspect, later identified as Liwu Tian, entering a bedroom on the second floor.

Police told Tian to leave the bedroom. When he did, blood could be seen on his hands and feet. There was also a pair of bloody shorts on the bed behind him, police said.

With the help of a translator, Tian told police he confronted the victim in his bedroom and the two began to fight.

According to police, Tian recounted that he got what was described as a meat cleaver with a wooden handle from the kitchen and allegedly struck the victim with the back of the knife.

Tian told police he then stabbed the victim multiple times and said the victim had been giving him a hard time for almost a week and he couldn’t take it anymore.

Tian is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, criminal attempt, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

