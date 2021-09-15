Greensburg man guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Sep. 14—A Greensburg man was convicted Tuesday of the rape of an unconscious woman and the indecent assault of another in a city apartment three years ago.

Levi Evans, 24, was found guilty by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani of four charges in connection with the Jan. 18, 2018, incident in which two women said they were drugged and sexually assaulted on a bed in a Greensburg apartment.

The judge, following a nonjury trial, dismissed one drug-related count and ordered Evans to be sentenced in about three months.

Prosecutors claimed Evans and a friend met with the women, smoked marijuana together and had sex with one woman and attempted to do so with the other after she passed out.

"This man and his friend took their turns with her," said Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar. "Both men went there knowing neither woman wanted sex."

Both women testified and said they invited Evans and his friend, Benjamin Davis, over to smoke marijuana and, through text messages before the men arrived, put them on notice that sex was off the table that night.

One of Evans' accusers testified she passed out after smoking and awoke briefly to find Davis having sex with her and that she was unable to move or speak as the other woman slept inches away on the same bed. She told the judge she again regained consciousness to find she was being raped by Evans before she passed out.

She said she eventually woke up the next morning in a different location in the home with both she and Evans naked.

"I don't know what happened when I was not awake," she testified.

The other woman said she awoke to find Evans attempting to have sex with her, but was able to fend him off before she lost consciousness.

Evans claimed the sex was consensual.

"She wasn't passed out," Evans said of one of his accusers.

He later claimed he believed the purpose of his and Davis' visit was for sex.

"That was the reason they invited us over, to have sex," Evans testified.

A jury convicted Davis, 23, of Greensburg, of the same offenses following a 2019 trial. He is serving a 6- to 12-year prison sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .