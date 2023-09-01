Greensburg man not guilty in 2020 fatal Hempfield crash

Aug. 31—A former Greensburg man was found not guilty of causing a fatal crash three years ago in Hempfield in which his longtime friend was killed.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger on Thursday issued a verdict to acquit Nick M. Rossi, 36, of felony vehicular homicide and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in connection with the Aug. 30, 2020 crash along Arona Road that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Lucinda Jones of Finleyville.

Rossi was found guilty of three summary traffic offenses, driving 25 mph above the speed limit, careless driving, causing an unintentional death and driving at an unsafe speed.

The judge heard evidence in the case earlier this week during a nonjury trial in which Rossi's defense attorney argued prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence to prove his client's actions caused the fatal crash. Krieger did not release an opinion as part of his court order announcing the verdict.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson praised the verdict.

"Nothing will bring back Lucinda, but we are very pleaded and grateful with what we consider to be a fair and just verdict. The evidence was simply insufficient to prove any gross negligence by my client, who himself was injured in this tragic incident and lost a friend he loved," Dawson said.

Dawson claimed the cause of the crash could not be determined.

Prosecutors said Rossi was speeding as he drove up Arona road from Greensburg, lost control of the 1999 Honda Accord, traveled up an embankment and hit a tree. Lucinda Jones, a back seat passenger, died from blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash. Her husband, front seat passenger Jeffrey Jones, also was injured.

Rossi testified he was hospitalized for three days after the crash and sustained a broken arm, dislocated wrist and lost teeth.

He claimed he and the Joneses were en route to Rossi's father's home in Irwin and he was driving their car because he knew directions to their destination.

State police trooper Jordan Shaulis testified the crash was caused by driver error. Based on tire marks on the road and in nearby grass, the vehicle traveled between 65 to 72 mph when it left the roadway, he said. The posted speed limit along that portion of Arona Road was 40 mph, according to police.

Prosecutors argued that Rossi was guilty of vehicular homicide because he disregarded the speed limit.

"While we respect the judge's decision, we are disappointed in the verdict today," according to a statement issued by District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .